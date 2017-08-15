The Frontrunner En Route to Georgia

Director Jason Reitman (Juno) has been in Atlanta recently scouting locations for the feature film The Frontrunner, a political drama about Colorado golden boy Gary Hart’s failed bid to win the 1988 Democrat presidential nomination after the press slaughtered him with allegations that he was screwing Donna Rice, a former girlfriend of Don Henley. Hugh Jackman has signed on to portray Hart; no word yet on who’ll play Rice or Michael Dukakis (who won the nomination but subsequently lost to George H.W. Bush) or if anyone’s gonna be Henley. Shooting is expected to take place September 13th through October 27th, with Savannah getting some of the action as well.