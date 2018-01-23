Future, Others Join SuperFly Crew

More info has emerged about the SuperFly remake that’s currently being shot around Atlanta. First, of local interest, Atlanta rapper Future is now not only a producer of the film but will oversee the soundtrack. Being that it’s a modern day update on a scuzzy urban drug and crime saga, it’s no shock that rap and hip-hop will anchor the music. Atlanta rapper 21 Savage and producer Zaytoven are rumored to be involved in some capacity as well, either in the film, on the soundtrack or both. Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton, Kong: Skull Island) will co-star as Eddie alongside Trevor Jackson (Black-ish, Grown-ish) as Youngblood Priest. Lex Scott Davis (Lifetime’s Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart), Andrea Londo (Netflix’s Narcos), Jacob Ming-Trent (Showtime’s White Famous) and Omar Chaparro have also joined the cast. Atlanta’s David Dunston, who pretty much nabs a bit part in every production made in town, will be seen in both SuperFly (as a gangsta) and Son of Shaft (as a bodyguard). Alex Tse (Watchmen) penned the script.