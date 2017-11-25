Futuristic Thriller Gemini Man Eyes Savannah

Looks as though at least a portion of the Paramount/Skydance sci-fi thriller Gemini Man will shoot in Savannah, as a call for local crew has been put out. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing and Ang Lee is directing the futuristic feature film, which was originally intended to be developed by Disney 20 years ago, but shelved because of the insufficient CGI technology of the time. Will Smith will star as an aging assassin who has to battle a clone of himself that’s 25 years younger at the peak of his strength and abilities. Last we heard, production was supposed be getting underway by late February and last through mid-July, with additional locations including Budapest, Cartagena and possibly Atlanta also being discussed.