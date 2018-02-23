Godzilla vs. Kong Clashing Toward Atlanta

The fourth installment in Legendary Pictures’ loosely connected “MonsterVerse,” Godzilla vs. Kong, is now expected to begin production in Atlanta (largely if not entirely on studio sound stages) at the beginning of October and continue through February of next year. Which means principle photography will wrap before the movie that precedes it – Godzilla: King of the Monsters (also shot in Atlanta) – is even released in theaters (that happens on March 22, 2019). Oak Ridge boy Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) has been hired to direct, and while no cast has been announced, he’s indicated that some of the characters from King of the Monsters will be returning. It’s already got a release date: May 22, 2020.