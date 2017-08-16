Good Girls Don’t, But These Do

NBC’s mid-season series Good Girls will shoot its first season in Atlanta this fall. The hour-long comedic drama stars Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Mae Whitman (last in Atlanta starring in The DUFF) and Retta (Parks and Recreation) as three suburban moms who tire of trying to make ends meet so they get some toy guns and rob a supermarket. And… stuff happens after that, presumably enough to sustain 13 episodes. Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly), Manny Montana (Graceland), Matthew Lillard (Twin Peaks) and child actors Lidya Jewett (Hidden Figures, Black Panther) and Izzy Stannard also star. Jenna Bans, creator of ABC’s The Family, will write and executive produce the series. The pilot, which starred Kathleen Rose Perkins in Hendricks’ role, was produced in Los Angeles.