Hallmark Film Washes Up on Tybee

The Hallmark Channel original movie Love at the Shore will be shooting around Savannah and Tybee Island April 17th through May 5th. Steven R. Monroe – who according to IMDb has helmed wholesome Hallmark fare such as Christmas in Homestead as well as the depraved I Spit On Your Grave horror film remake and its sequel – is directing the tale of a woman, on vacation with her kids, who falls in love with a neighbor. No info on the cast, but it is presumed it won’t include anyone in this photo.

