Hallmark’s Christmas Everlasting Films in Atlanta

Based on author Marie Bostwick’s novel The Second Sister, the Hallmark Channel holiday movie Christmas Everlasting is now filming in Atlanta. Tatyana Ali (pictured, The Young and the Restless), singer Patti LaBelle, Dondre Whitfield (OWN’s Queen Sugar) and Dennis Haysbert (Allstate Insurance commercials) are starring in the tale of a rising attorney in a corporate law firm who returns to her small Wisconsin hometown for the funeral of her special needs sister. There, she’s told that, according to the terms of the will, in order to inherit the family home, she must live there for 30 days. Ron Oliver (Hallmark’s Every Christmas Has a Story) is directing the Hallmark Hall of Fame affair, scheduled to air this Thanksgiving weekend.