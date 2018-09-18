Tatyana_Ali

Hallmark’s Christmas Everlasting Films in Atlanta

Based on author Marie Bostwick’s novel The Second Sister, the Hallmark Channel holiday movie Christmas Everlasting is now filming in Atlanta. Tatyana Ali (pictured, The Young and the Restless), singer Patti LaBelle, Dondre Whitfield (OWN’s Queen Sugar) and Dennis Haysbert (Allstate Insurance commercials) are starring in the tale of a rising attorney in a corporate law firm who returns to her small Wisconsin hometown for the funeral of her special needs sister. There, she’s told that, according to the terms of the will, in order to inherit the family home, she must live there for 30 days. Ron Oliver (Hallmark’s Every Christmas Has a Story) is directing the Hallmark Hall of Fame affair, scheduled to air this Thanksgiving weekend.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Christmas MovieFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaPatti LaBelle

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Soul Train Saga to Film in Atlanta

Soul Train Saga to Film in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 18 Sep
  • 0
Hallmark’s Christmas Everlasting Films in Atlanta

Hallmark’s Christmas Everlasting Films in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 18 Sep
  • 0
Zombieland Sequel Starts Shooting January in Georgia

Zombieland Sequel Starts Shooting January in Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 18 Sep
  • 0
Get Out! September 24 – September 30

Get Out! September 24 – September 30

Get Out!
  • 17 Sep
  • 0
Kusama – Infinity

Kusama – Infinity

Movie Reviews
  • 17 Sep
  • 0
Love, Gilda

Love, Gilda

Movie Reviews
  • 17 Sep
  • 0
Back to Top