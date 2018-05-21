Watchmen

HBO's Watchmen Pilot In Motion in Georgia

The pilot for HBO’s planned Watchmen series has been shooting at various locations around Georgia, continuing into June. Nicole Kassell (The Woodsman, A Little Bit of Heaven) is directing; the cast is a mystery at this stage, but will surely be unveiled soon. Damon Lindelof (co-creator of The Leftovers and Lost) is behind this stab, which is said to be a not entirely faithful adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel series.

