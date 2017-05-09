Ed_Helms

Helms, Renner to Play Tag in Atlanta

Tag – a feature film based on a true story about ten classmates from a Spokane prep school, now in their mid 40s, who play an elaborate, no-holds-barred version of the children’s playground game Tag every year – will shoot in Atlanta in June. Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner and Hannibal Buress are signed on to star, with Jeff Tomsic (some episodes of TBS’s The Detour) directing. It’s a comedy, so it’s assumed none of the characters lose an eye or limb, but it sure would be funny if Hawkeye “accidentally” nailed Helms in the forehead with sharp arrows, over and over and over again. Wouldn’t it? Well… I think it would be.

