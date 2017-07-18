Heroes to Play Themselves in 15:17

In an intriguing move, Clint Eastwood has brought in real-life American heroes Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone and Alek Skarlatos to play themselves as adults in The 15:17 to Paris, which is currently filming in the Atlanta area. Paul-Mikel Williams (Westworld), Bryce Gheisar (A Dog’s Purpose) and comparative newcomers Max Ivutin, Cole Eichenberger and William Jennings will portray younger versions of Sadler, Stone and Skarlatos. Judy Greer (Ant-Man), Jenna Fischer (The Office) and Ray Corasani are also starring in the account of the three friends stopping an Islamist terror attack on a European passenger train, based on the book by Sadler, Stone, Skarlatos and Jeffrey Stern. It’s currently in production around Atlanta.