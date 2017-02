House of Payne Spinoff Shoots in Atlanta

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network has ordered a new House of Payne spinoff series from Tyler Perry. LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis (pictured) will reprise their roles as Curtis and Ella Payne from the original TBS series in The Paynes, as they get involved in a real estate deal after retiring to Florida. Jackee Harry, Stephanie Charles, Sanai Victoria, Markice Moore and JD McCrary also star. Production has already been underway in Atlanta.