How High 2 to Pack Atlanta’s Bowl

Two potheads attempt to find their missing weed in Atlanta. That’s the plot for How High 2, and what more would one realistically expect from a sequel to the 2001 stoner flick How High? The non-theatrical Universal/MTV production will indeed film in Atlanta in August, but it’s not yet known if the original’s stars Method Man and Redman (pictured)will be returning to their roles. All we care about is whether there’ll be a Paul Cornwell cameo.