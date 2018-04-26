Impractical Jokers Movie to Prank Atlanta

Impractical Jokers, TruTV’s longest-running series, was recently renewed for an eighth season. And now Funny or Die is producing a feature film version of the hidden camera prank program, to be shot in New York City and Atlanta throughout May. Funny or Die co-creator Chris Henchy (aka Brooke Shields’ hubby) will direct, with the Tenderloins (Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Sal Vulcano and Joe Gatto) starring as themselves in an “origin story” of sorts about a humiliating high school mishap in 1992 that sends the four friends on the road competing in various hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of them. No telling how much of this will be scripted and how much will involve actual pranks, but Little Five Points has already been selected as a filming spot, so be on your guard!