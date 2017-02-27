Sasha_Rionda

Indie Thriller Blind Trust Filming Locally

An independent feature film titled Blind Trust is currently in production in Atlanta. Canadian director/co-writer Fernando Arrioja is helming his first feature-length film with the thriller, which stars a gaggle of Atlanta-based acting talent including co-executive producers Sasha Rionda (CNN Espanol’s Detalles con Sasha, pictured) and Tony Guerrero, Julia Vasi, Surely Alvelo, Georgy Fontanals and Al Vicente. William Gregory Lee (Justified), Mexican hunk Eugenio Siller and Nashville’s John Michael Weatherly also star.

