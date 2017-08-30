Jack Black Starring in Kids Horror Movie

Jack Black will soon be returning to Atlanta to star in a gothic horror film aimed at young folks… but it’s not Goosebumps 2 (not yet, at least). Based on the book of the same name by John Bellairs, in The House With a Clock in its Walls an orphaned boy goes to live with his uncle, a warlock (Black), who lives next door to a good witch (Cate Blanchett is in talks for that role). Soon they discover a former resident of the uncle’s house, a wizard, placed a clock in its walls counting down to the impending end of the world. Eli Roth (Hostel, The Green Inferno) is directing this decidedly lighter (for him, at least) fare. Cameras are expected to start rolling on Oct. 9th or thereabouts. So, which creepy old Atlanta house do you think they should use?