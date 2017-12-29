January GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Den of Thieves with Gerard Butler and 50 Cent is supposed to open in theaters on Jan. 19th… Same goes for The Leisure Seeker with Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland… The country music-centered romantic drama Forever My Girl, which features Travis Tritt in a supporting role, gets a limited release on Jan. 19th.

Something called WAGS Atlanta is premiering Wednesday, Jan. 3rd at 10 p.m. ET on E!. A new cartoon comedy-adventure about stray, ratty dogs on the loose in the city’s sewer system? Close, but not quite. The full name of the “reality” show is Wives and Girlfriends of Sports Stars Atlanta, and it follows the “glamorous lifestyles” of nine Atlanta-based significant others of various professional athletes as they make annoyances of themselves within the city’s high-end social circles. Gross!… The Haves and the Have Nots returns for a sixth season Jan. 9th at 9 p.m. ET on OWN… The second season of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres on WE TV Jan. 11th at 9 p.m. ET… CW’s new DC superhero series Black Lightning premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 16th… Tyler Perry’s House of Payne spinoff The Paynes premieres on OWN with back-to-back episodes Jan. 16th at 10 p.m. ET… The Resident premieres Sunday, Jan. 21st at 10 p.m. ET on Fox… The second season of The Quad premieres on BET Jan. 23rd at 10 p.m. ET… The first season of Step Up: High Water will premiere on the YouTube Red subscription service on Jan. 31st.