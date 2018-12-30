Avengers_Endgame

January Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Avengers: Endgame is the official title to the upcoming fourth movie in Marvel’s Avengers series, and the direct continuation of Infinity WarZoey Deutch and Avan Jogia have joined the cast of Zombieland 2, which presumably will start filming sometime soon… Local production on Limited Partners has wrapped… The History Channel’s antique-hunting documentary series American Pickers will be swooping through Georgia to film a few episodes in January… Comedy Central has picked up creator/star Rory Scovel’s scripted comedy Robbie for an eight-episode first season. The pilot for Robbie, which also stars Beau Bridges and Mary Holland, was shot in Atlanta; no confirmation yet that the series will produce here.

