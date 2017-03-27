John Cena, Leslie Mann Enter The Pact

Insufferable wingnut Kay Cannon (writer of the Pitch Perfect films, the third of which is about to wrap its Atlanta shoot) will make her feature film directorial debut with The Pact, scheduled to begin production in Atlanta the first week of April and run through late May. Haley Lu Richardson (Split), Leslie Mann (How to Be Single), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) and wrestler John Cena (pictured) star in the comedy about three parents who find out their daughters have made a pact to get their tender teen cherries popped on prom night, so they embark on a mission to try and stop them. Seth Rogen’s a producer, so basically everyone involved is a douchewad.