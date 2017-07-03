Spider_Man_Homecoming

July GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Laura Harrier, opens on July 7th… Season one of Ozark, with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, premieres on Netflix July 21st.

