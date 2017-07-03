July GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates
Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Laura Harrier, opens on July 7th… Season one of Ozark, with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, premieres on Netflix July 21st.
CategoriesCall Sheet
-
-
May GA-Filmed Release/Premiere DatesFollowing a local premiere at the Fox on April 30th . . . Read More+
-
Marvel’s New Warriors Come Out to PlayAvengers: Infinity War has been winding down its Atlanta shoot . . . Read More+
-
Bateman, McAdams Get Together for Game NightJason Bateman and Rachel McAdams will star in Game Night, . . . Read More+
Related Articles