July GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Sophia Lillis has joined Amy Adams, Matt Craven and Chris Messina in HBO’s eight-episode series Sharp Objects, shooting in Barnesville through July 19th… Another new daytime court TV show, Couples Court with the Cutlers, is taping – with studio audiences – in Atlanta now through September. Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court continues to be filmed here as well… Season two of MacGyver cranks up production in mid-July… The second season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta is scheduled to begin production in October… Darkest Minds has wrapped… The pilot for The Passage wrapped in late June… The CW network has decided to not pick up Insatiable as a series, and it’s now being shopped to other networks. The pilot was shot in Atlanta…. After seemingly regaining momentum last fall, the long-delayed Richard Pryor biopic Is It Something I Said, which had gotten as far as scouting possible shooting locations in Atlanta, seems to have returned to the back burner. “I don’t know what’s happening with that,” supposed director Lee Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter in late March. And, indeed, nothing much has happened with it since.