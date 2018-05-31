June GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Famke Janssen (X-Men), Robert Patrick (Scorpion, Terminator 2), Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) and Peter Stormare (Longmire) have joined the cast of The Poison Rose, currently filming in Savannah… Jason Jones (TBS’s The Detour), Max Greenfield (Veronica Mars, Ugly Betty) and Wendy McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) are on board the cast of What Men Want… Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Natalie Morales (Santa Clarita Diet), Steve Howey (Shameless), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Amin Joseph (FX’s Snowfall) and Conyers’ Joshua Mikel (The Walking Dead) have joined the cast of Stuber… Although it was at one point zeroing in on a Savannah-area shoot, the long-delayed Amazon film Troupe Zero, starring Viola Davis, McKenna Grace and Allison Janney, is producing in Louisiana instead… The Goosebumps sequel that’s still filming around town has changed its name yet again. Now the official title is Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween, and it’s still supposed to open in theaters this October.

Francesca Reale (Netflix’s Haters Back Off) will be featured in Season Three of Stranger Things in a central recurring role… Filming has wrapped on the second season of Ozark… Filming on the third season of Greenleaf has wrapped… Good Girls has been renewed by NBC for a second season, with production ramping back up this summer… Fox has renewed the medical drama The Resident for a second season, with work commencing this summer… Filming on the third season of MacGyver gets rolling this summer…. YouTube has renewed its Atlanta-filmed series Cobra Kai and Step Up: High Water for second seasons… Production on season two of Fox’s The Gifted is underway in metro Atlanta… The CW has renewed the Atlanta-shot Black Lightning and Dynasty for sophomore seasons, but jettisoned the military drama Valor. Also cancelled was Life Sentence, the pilot for which was filmed in Atlanta… After three seasons, the Atlanta-filmed Hap and Leonard has been cancelled by the Sundance Channel, even though it’s the network’s top-rated series… ABC has (definitely) cancelled Kevin (Probably) Saves the World after one low-performing season… They’re going to hold local auditions for The Voice at Building 2 of the AmericasMart on Spring Street on June 16th.