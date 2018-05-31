June GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Tag with Jeremy Renner and Hannibal Buress opens in theaters June 15th… The SuperFly remake with Trevor Jackson comes out June 15th… The Yellow Birds, which filmed in Morocco and Atlanta, gets a limited theatrical release on June 15th along with video on demand… Kyrie Irving’s basketball comedy Uncle Drew hits theaters on June 29th… Escape Plan 2: Hades with Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista will be released in UK theaters this summer but will forego that formality in the States, going direct to DVD, Blu-ray, digital and on demand June 29th… The new series Love Is _____ premieres on the OWN network June 19th at 10 p.m. ET.