June GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Megan Leavey, the true story starring Kate Mara as a Marine corporal and the combat dog she trains and bonds with during the Iraq War, was mostly shot in Charleston, South Carolina although some scenes were done in Georgia. It opens in selected theaters on June 9th.,, The Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me opens in theaters on June 16th… The action thriller Baby Driver, starring Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx, opens on June 28th. Musicians Flea and Sky Ferreira have small roles.

Based on Star Jones’ experiences on The View, the estrogen gabfest drama Daytime Divas will premiere on VH1 on Monday, June 5th… The sixth and final season of Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse premieres Saturday, June 10th at 9 p.m. on OWN