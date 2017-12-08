Dwayne_Johnson

Jungle Cruise to Anchor Here in Spring

You can take the jungle out of The Rock, but you can’t take The Rock out of the jungle. Or something like that. With Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji continuation Welcome to the Jungle (portions of which were filmed in Atlanta) hitting theaters this month, it appears that he’ll be returning to the jungle – and Atlanta – in the spring to film the unrelated adventure film Jungle Cruise. A clear attempt to start another successful franchise a la Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s inspired by the Disney theme park ride of the same name but likely will have very little to do with it in the long run. Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Non-Stop) has been tapped to direct; no other stars announced yet. As of now, cameras are expected to begin rolling on sound stages in Atlanta and actual jungles in South America beginning in May.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
DisneyDwayne JohnsonFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Get Out! December 25 – December 31

Get Out! December 25 – December 31

Get Out!
  • 8 Dec
  • 0
Get Out! December 18 – December 24

Get Out! December 18 – December 24

Get Out!
  • 8 Dec
  • 0
Jungle Cruise to Anchor Here in Spring

Jungle Cruise to Anchor Here in Spring

Call Sheet
  • 8 Dec
  • 0
Superchunk Scream Helplessly at the Sky

Superchunk Scream Helplessly at the Sky

News Leak
  • 8 Dec
  • 0
Tom of Finland

Tom of Finland

Movie Reviews
  • 8 Dec
  • 0
Get Out! December 11 – December 17

Get Out! December 11 – December 17

Get Out!
  • 6 Dec
  • 0
Back to Top