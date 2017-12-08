Jungle Cruise to Anchor Here in Spring

You can take the jungle out of The Rock, but you can’t take The Rock out of the jungle. Or something like that. With Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji continuation Welcome to the Jungle (portions of which were filmed in Atlanta) hitting theaters this month, it appears that he’ll be returning to the jungle – and Atlanta – in the spring to film the unrelated adventure film Jungle Cruise. A clear attempt to start another successful franchise a la Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s inspired by the Disney theme park ride of the same name but likely will have very little to do with it in the long run. Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Non-Stop) has been tapped to direct; no other stars announced yet. As of now, cameras are expected to begin rolling on sound stages in Atlanta and actual jungles in South America beginning in May.