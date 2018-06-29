Kaptain Kool to Direct Old Lady Movie

We sure are getting a lot of “shriveled old geezer” movies recently. The latest one is Never Too Late, a comedy about an old lady who temporarily relocates to a retirement community and, reluctantly, makes new friends and finds a new love. Veteran TV sitcom actor and director Michael Lembeck (director of multiple eps of Baby Daddy, Friends, Mad About You etc. AND was Kaptain Kool in the Krofft TV band Kaptain Kool and the Kongs!) is helming this one, with cameras expected to be rolling in Atlanta by August. No cast announced yet.