Kaptain_Kool_Kongs

Kaptain Kool to Direct Old Lady Movie

We sure are getting a lot of “shriveled old geezer” movies recently. The latest one is Never Too Late, a comedy about an old lady who temporarily relocates to a retirement community and, reluctantly, makes new friends and finds a new love. Veteran TV sitcom actor and director Michael Lembeck (director of multiple eps of Baby Daddy, Friends, Mad About You etc. AND was Kaptain Kool in the Krofft TV band Kaptain Kool and the Kongs!) is helming this one, with cameras expected to be rolling in Atlanta by August. No cast announced yet.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Ernie Banks Biopic to Bat in Atlanta

Ernie Banks Biopic to Bat in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 29 Jun
  • 0
DC’s Doom Patrol Descends on ATL

DC’s Doom Patrol Descends on ATL

Call Sheet
  • 29 Jun
  • 0
Disney Doing Live Action Lady and the Tramp

Disney Doing Live Action Lady and the Tramp

Call Sheet
  • 29 Jun
  • 0
Charlie’s Christmas Wish Wraps Filming

Charlie’s Christmas Wish Wraps Filming

Call Sheet
  • 29 Jun
  • 0
Tyson’s Run Sprints Into Atlanta

Tyson’s Run Sprints Into Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 29 Jun
  • 0
Romance Flick After to Film in Atlanta

Romance Flick After to Film in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 29 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top