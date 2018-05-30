Kevin_Hart

Kevin Hart Comedy Supposedly to Film In Atlanta

Guilty – a Kevin Hart comedy about a guy who’s nearly caught for a burglary, then tries to clean up his act by attending jury duty but is placed on the jury for the burglary he committed, with an innocent man’s fate on the line – has set up an Atlanta office and email address for hiring crew, supposedly to film through July 13th. If so, they’ll have to squeeze in Hart during off dates on his ongoing “Irresponsible” stand-up comedy tour. We’ll see. Cinematographer Brandon Trost is attached as director, while Will Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez Pictures and Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures are behind it.

