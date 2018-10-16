Keys to the City Off and Running in Atlanta

The independent feature film Keys to the City is currently in production in Atlanta. Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy, The 100, pictured), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives), Felisha Cooper (The Bold and the Beautiful), Kelsey Scott (12 Years a Slave, How to Get Away With Murder), Kamal Angelo Bolden (Chicago Fire) and Stephen Bishop (Being Mary Jane) are starring in the fictional story of a man campaigning to become the youngest Mayor in Atlanta history whose opponent is the man who raised him and his brother since they were children. Co-writer Tangie B. Moore (the BET movie Hollywood Hearts) is directing and executive producing with Ric Atari for their Tier 2 Films company.