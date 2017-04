Kids Movie Troupe Zero Tromps Into Savannah

Described as a Goonies for girls, the feature film Troupe Zero is expected to begin filming in the Savannah area in July. Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild, pictured) is the screenwriter behind the kids adventure flick for Amazon, where a group of misfit South Georgia teens gets into a bunch of mischief during the ‘70s. Well, heck – didn’t everyone? UK-based female co-directing team Bert & Bertie will be calling the shots.