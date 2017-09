Killerman Turns Savannah Into NYC

Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games saga, Miley Cyrus’s ex) is starring in the independent action/thriller Killerman, which is setting up to film in Savannah from October 23 through November 21. Set in New York City, a small-time money launderer is injured during a freak accident during a deal gone wrong. Now suffering from amnesia, he has gangsters and dirty cops on his tail. Malik Bader (Cash Only, Crush) is directing from his own script.