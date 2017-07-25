Laura and Vanessa Marano Filming Saving Zoë

A feature film adaptation of Alyson Noel’s young adult novel Saving Zoë is currently filming at locations in Augusta. The story of a high school freshman, Echo, still reeling from the murder of her sister Zoë a year earlier, who is given Zoë’s diary by her former boyfriend Marc and discovers a whole other side of her sister that she never knew about, it will star real-life sisters Laura Marano (the Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally) and Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth, Gilmore Girls), who are also producing along with their mother Ellen. Lots of Atlanta talent starring in this one, including Chris Tavarez (Meet the Browns), Annie Jacob (Party Boat, Life Sentence) and Michael Provost (The Case for Christ, Insatiable), along with Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) and Nate Buzolic (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals). Director Jeffrey G. Hunt has been behind the camera for episodes of numerous TV series, including the Georgia-filmed Vampire Diaries and Originals.