Legal Drama Just Mercy on Atlanta’s Docket

Based on the book by lawyer Bryan Stevenson – founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, which challenged the unfairness often faced by minorities and the poor in the United States’ court system – the legal drama Just Mercy is penciling in an early September production starting time on the docket. Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed) will portray Stevenson (Jordan is spending time with the author in Atlanta this summer prepping for the role while also filming the Netflix series Raising Dion), with Jamie Foxx expected to play a death row inmate he is defending. Destin Daniel Cretton (The Glass Castle) is directing the feature, expected to wrap principal photography in Atlanta by late October.

