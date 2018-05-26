Little Movie Looking at Atlanta

Thirteen-year-old Marsai Martin (Black-ish, pictured) will make her big-screen debut in Little, a Will Packer co-production being directed by Tina Gordon (writer of Drumline and ATL). Issa Rae (executive producer and star of HBO’s Insecure) will also star in the story of a woman who rejects the harsh realities of adulthood and reverts back to her 12-year-old self, which sounds like about half of the population of the United States at present. It’s appearing that the Universal Pictures comedy could begin production in Atlanta by mid-late June.