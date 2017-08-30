Lodge 49 Embeds in Atlanta

Lodge 49, a new comedic drama series for AMC, will film its first season in Atlanta from September 6th through January 26th, with additional production taking place in Long Beach, California, where the show is set. Written and created by Jim Gavin, the ridiculous, only-in-California concept concerns an ex-surfer (played by Wyatt Russell, last doing a number in Atlanta for Table 19) who loses his father and family business, only to join and find solace in a mysterious, elixir-fueled fraternal order. Huh? Yeah, that’s actually the premise. I had to recheck it myself, just to make sure I didn’t hallucinate it. Anyhow, Sonya Cassidy (Humans), David Pasquesi (Veep), Eric Allan Kramer (Good Luck Charlie), Brent Jennings (Shameless) and Linda Emond (Law & Order: SVU) are also in the cast, playing everything from plumbing suppliers to pot dispensers. Paul Giamatti is one of the producers of what is sure to be a big bongin’ hit.