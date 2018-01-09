Michele_Weaver

Love Is ____ Headed to Atlanta

A new comedy/drama series titled Love Is _____ , from husband & wife team Mara Brock and Salim Akil (The Game, Being Mary Jane), is gearing up to shoot in familiar territory – Atlanta – beginning in February. Michele Weaver (pictured) and Will Catlett will star in the hour-long OWN show about a black “power couple” in Hollywood, based on the couple’s own experiences. Does that mean Brock and Akil are also black? Well, that bombshell came out of nowhere!

