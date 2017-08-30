Macchio’s Karate Kid Continuation Coming

YouTube Red’s Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai, will begin shooting its initial 10-episode first season in Atlanta in mid-October. Taking place 30 years after the events of the original 1984 movie, the half-hour series will star Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. No word yet on if any sweaty headbands will be reprising their roles. The show is written and executive produced by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine writer), Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, the latter two of which created the Harold & Kumar franchise and did American Reunion, so indications are there’ll be more of a comedic element in play with this series. Hurwitz and Schlossberg are expected to direct many of the episodes.