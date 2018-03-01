March GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Clive Owen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) have joined Will Smith in Gemini Man, currently filming in Coastal Georgia including Savannah, Brunswick and Glennville… Viola Davis has been chosen to star in the long-delayed Amazon Studios film Troupe Zero, which was at one point looking to shoot in Savannah. The story is set in south Georgia, not that that signifies anything as far as filming locations. We’ll keep track and keep you posted… Big Boi is the latest Atlanta rapper to join the SuperFly cast… Amy Forsyth (NBC’s Rise), Reign Edwards (MacGyver) and Bex Taylor-Klaus (Arrow) have been cast as the three lead characters in Hellfest. Cameras begin rolling in Atlanta in early March, with a swift post-production process rushing toward an Oct. 12th release date… Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Ben O’Brien (Manchester by the Sea), Caleel Harris (Think Like a Man) and Jeremy Ray Taylor (It) have been picked for the lead kids roles in Goosebumps: Slappy’s Revenge, which will shoot in Atlanta March 12th through May 4th… First Man has wrapped… Patti LaBelle has been added to the third season cast of OWN’s Greenleaf, currently filming in the Atlanta area.