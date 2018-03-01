March GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Galveston, starring Elle Fanning, will have its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 10th. No word yet on when or if the Savannah-filmed thriller will get a proper release… Love, Simon – which filmed in Atlanta under the title of the book on which it’s based, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda – is scheduled to open in theaters on March 16th…The satirical comedy film Dear Dictator (formerly titled Coup d’Etat), shot in Savannah and starring Michael Caine, Katie Holmes and Seth Green, will be released March 16th in selected theaters and on VOD; look for it on DVD beginning April 24th.

The second season of Atlanta will premiere on FX March 1st at 10 p.m. ET… While production on the new series Life Sentence moved on to Vancouver, the pilot was shot in Atlanta. The first season premieres on the CW March 7th at 9 p.m. … The Atlanta-filmed sorority comedy movie Step Sisters is available now on Netflix if you want to watch it.