March GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Opening Dates, Etc.: Table 19, with Anna Kendrick, Lisa Kudrow, Amanda Crew and Stephen Merchant, opens on March 3rd. … Hot Summer Nights will have its world premiere at South by Southwest this month; beyond that, who knows. … After a very limited theatrical release last month to mostly negative reviews, James Franco’s Georgia-filmed In Dubious Battle sees release on DVD March 21st. Selena Gomez, Vincent D’Onofrio, Nat Wolff, Robert Duvall and Ed Harris also star in the John Steinbeck adaptation. … Step Sisters, about a black sorority girl teaching a bunch of white chicks how to step dance, is scheduled to open in theaters March 31st.

Airdates: The fourth and finale season of Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor premieres March 4th at 9 p.m. on OWN … While the series itself isn’t filmed in Georgia, the pilot episode of Fox’s new time-travel comedy series Making History was shot in Atlanta last spring, and that will act as the series premiere on March 5th at 8:30 p.m. … Season two of WGN’s Underground, filmed in Savannah, premieres March 8th, 10 p.m. … The series finale of The Vampire Diaries airs March 10th at 9 p.m. on the CW … Season two of Bounce TV’s Atlanta-filmed (and set) Saints and Sinners will premiere on the network March 5th at 9 p.m. … The second season of Greenleaf premieres on OWN March 15th at 10 p.m. … Season four of the Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals airs at 8 p.m. March 17th on the CW. … Tyler Perry’s If Loving You is Wrong returns to OWN for the second half of its second season March 21st at 9 p.m.