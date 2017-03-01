March GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Paramount abruptly shut down the Friday the 13th reboot in early February, six weeks before production was intended to begin in Rockdale County. There is talk that the poor box office performance of Rings, another Paramount horror reboot filmed in Georgia, impacted the decision, but director Breck Eisner had also not lined up a cast… Tom Cruise was back in Atlanta for a couple days in late January filming reshoots for American Made, formerly known as Mena. It’s currently scheduled for a late September theatrical release… Logan Lucky is back in the area briefly, shooting scenes at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. No word on what cast members are involved in these shoots.

Star’s first season wrapped production in mid-February. And FOX has renewed it for a second season of 13 episodes… The first season of Ozark also wrapped in mid-Feb…. Season four of Sleepy Hollow wrapped the first week of February… Filming on the first season of 24:Legacy finished up by the end of Feb…. The fourth season of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire starts production in Atlanta by the end of March… The second season of Underground is already tentatively scheduled to begin filming in Atlanta and Savannah in August… Lore, a new Amazon anthology series based on a popular podcast about real-life scary stories, has just started shooting in Atlanta. No info on cast, directors, etc., but chances are it’s no one particularly exciting… The series Manifesto may have changed its name to Manhunt, in keeping with the producers’ stated intent on it focusing on the search for other elusive killers in future seasons.