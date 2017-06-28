Marvel’s New Warriors Come Out to Play

Avengers: Infinity War has been winding down its Atlanta shoot by blowin’ up a bunch of shit in a significantly transformed portion of the Fairlie-Poplar district downtown. With barely a breath in between, the fourth, as-yet-untitled Avengers film begins production July 17th, and Ant-Man and the Wasp gets rolling on July 7th. Meanwhile, after finishing principle photography in Sydney, Australia, Thor: Ragnarok is doing some reshoots at Pinewood throughout July during downtime between Avengers movies for cast members Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch, who all may or may not be involved in these particular scenes. With all of that MCU activity taking up the bulk of the attention, it’s gone rather overlooked that Marvel’s New Warriors has just started shooting in the metro area. The comedic, live action superhero saga about a sextet of young adults fighting villains using their odd powers, mutant or otherwise (Squirrel Girl is able to communicate with – you guessed it – squirrels, for example, while Speedball can create force fields, etc.) has been given a ten-episode order by Freeform (the network previously known as ABC Family). Produced through a partnership between Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, New Warriors is the second TV series Marvel’s done for Freeform, following Cloak & Dagger. No cast announcement has been made public as of yet. Now, in the comics at least, the characters occasionally interact with some of the more major Marvel heroes, including members of the Avengers. Which, given the proximity of those and so many other Marvel characters in metro Atlanta seemingly until the end of eternity, begs the question of whether there’ll be any high-profile cameos on the show. Guess we’ll have to wait until New Warriors premieres in 2018.