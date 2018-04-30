May GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Naomi Watts (pictured), Will Sasso (Super Troopers 2), Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), Meadow Williams (Den of Thieves), Ken Jeong (Community) and Mathilde Ollivier have signed up to star opposite Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo in the sci-fi thriller Boss Level, which has been filming in Savannah and Atlanta…. Taylor Russell (Judy on Netflix’s Lost in Space), Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery), Brian Cox (Super Troopers 2), Lucas Jade Zumann (Anne) and Atlanta’s Caroline Arapoglou have been cast in Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets, currently filming in the Atlanta area… Jungle Cruise will also film in Hawaii. I guess that’s where the jungle part of it will happen… Work on the ninth season of The Walking Dead is getting underway in Senoia and elsewhere… Jurnee Smollett-Bell has been cast as the female lead in HBO’s Lovecraft Country… Will Packer’s unscripted dating series Ready to Love will be produced in Atlanta this spring for the OWN network.