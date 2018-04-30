May GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates
The first season of the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai will premiere on YouTube Red on May 2nd… The Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party hits theaters May 11th… The Scooby-Doo spinoff Daphne & Velma is getting a direct-to-DVD release on May 22nd…
CategoriesCall Sheet
