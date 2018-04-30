Cobra_Kai

May GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The first season of the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai will premiere on YouTube Red on May 2nd… The Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party hits theaters May 11th… The Scooby-Doo spinoff Daphne & Velma is getting a direct-to-DVD release on May 22nd…

