May GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Following a local premiere at the Fox on April 30th for area cast, crew and assorted industry peeps, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will open in theaters on May 5th… The locally filmed indie comedy Folk Hero & Funny Guy opens May 12th at the Plaza Theatre… Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul hits theaters on May 19th… Baywatch will bring its Georgia-filmed boobs, butts and beefcake to movie screens on May 26th.