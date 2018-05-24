McCarthy, Falcone Back South with Super-Intelligence

Comedy power-couple Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone must really enjoy summers in Atlanta. After making the recently released Life of the Party and a good chunk of 2016’s The Boss here, they’ve indicated that a return visit is in order, specifically this July to shoot their latest collaboration called Super-Intelligence. McCarthy will star in the action-comedy feature as a former corporate exec with an unexceptional life who is selected for observation by the world’s first super artificial intelligence, which also may be eyeing a world takeover. Falcone will direct, and they’ll both produce through their On the Day company. Trusted associate Steve Mallory, who co-wrote The Boss with McCarthy and Falcone, penned the script.