Merry Wish-Mas Unwraps in Atlanta

Terri Vaughn (#DigitalLivesMatter) is producing and directing Merry Wish-Mas, a feel-good, romantic comedy movie for TVOne. Actor/comedian David Mann and his wife, gospel singer Tamela Mann (pictured) are executive producing and starring as old high school friends who reunite at a wellness facility. Kim Fields (Living Single), Towanda Braxton (Braxton Family Values), Elizabeth Omilami (Madea’s Family Reunion), Chrystale Wilson (The Player’s Club) and rapper Yung Joc are also starring in the Christmas flick, currently in production in metro Atlanta.