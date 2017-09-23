Mile 22 Approaching in Atlanta

Mile 22, the first of a planned trilogy of action films starring Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey, is expected to begin filming in Atlanta shortly after Thanksgiving under the direction of Peter Berg. The story follows a CIA field op and an Indonesian police officer who are forced to work together against violent political corruption as they attempt to transport an informant from an Indonesian city to a getaway plane 22 miles away. Wahlberg (as producer and star) and Berg (as producer and director) previously collaborated on Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon and Lone Survivor.