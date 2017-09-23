Mark_Wahlberg

Mile 22 Approaching in Atlanta

Mile 22, the first of a planned trilogy of action films starring Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey, is expected to begin filming in Atlanta shortly after Thanksgiving under the direction of Peter Berg. The story follows a CIA field op and an Indonesian police officer who are forced to work together against violent political corruption as they attempt to transport an informant from an Indonesian city to a getaway plane 22 miles away. Wahlberg (as producer and star) and Berg (as producer and director) previously collaborated on Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon and Lone Survivor.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaMark Wahlberg

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

It

It

Movie Reviews
  • 24 Sep
  • 0
Year By the Sea

Year By the Sea

Movie Reviews
  • 24 Sep
  • 0
Haunting of Hill House Hits Georgia

Haunting of Hill House Hits Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 23 Sep
  • 0
Faith-Based Film Full Count Wraps

Faith-Based Film Full Count Wraps

Call Sheet
  • 23 Sep
  • 0
Mile 22 Approaching in Atlanta

Mile 22 Approaching in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 23 Sep
  • 0
Killerman Turns Savannah Into NYC

Killerman Turns Savannah Into NYC

Call Sheet
  • 23 Sep
  • 0
Back to Top