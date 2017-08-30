MTV’s Scream Gets Hip-Hop Makeover

MTV's series Scream, inspired by the movie franchise of the same name, is getting an entirely new cast and storyline for its third season, not to mention a hip-hop makeover. In other words, it's moving production from New Orleans to the Compton of the South, Atlanta. Rappers Tyga (pictured) and C.J. Wallace (offspring of Biggie Smalls) are starring, while Queen Latifah is now an executive producer of the series.