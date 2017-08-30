Tyga

MTV’s Scream Gets Hip-Hop Makeover

MTV’s series Scream, inspired by the movie franchise of the same name, is getting an entirely new cast and storyline for its third season, not to mention a hip-hop makeover. In other words, it’s moving production from New Orleans to the Compton of the South, Atlanta. Rappers Tyga (pictured) and C.J. Wallace (offspring of Biggie Smalls) are starring, while Queen Latifah is now an executive producer of the series. Rumors that the plot will revolve around a mysterious black male with dreadlocks wearing a white T-shirt who terrorizes the local hip-hop community by gunning down aspiring rappers outside Kirkwood pizza parlors and Bankhead Waffle Houses while eluding police apprehension are unconfirmed.

Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

