Nancy Drew Reboot Sneaks Into Georgia

Warner Bros. is undoubtedly hoping to revive another of their old franchises with Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, which will film in Monroe and Social Circle May 23rd through June 22nd. Sophia Lillis (last seen in It, and also starring alongside Amy Adams in HBO’s upcoming Georgia-filmed series Sharp Objects) will star as the titular character, with Atlanta’s Evan Castelloe (also in Sharp Objects) in the cast as well. It’s based on the second book in the extensive Nancy Drew teen mystery series, and was also the title of a movie in 1939 that starred Bonita Granville (the last of her four films as the amateur sleuth), even though that version had little to do with the original source material. Ellen DeGeneres is one of the producers of this new reheater.