Ryan_Gosling

Neil Armstrong Biopic Lands in Atlanta

Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) will film his next picture in the Atlanta area. Based on the biography by James Hansen, First Man will tell the story of astronaut Neil Armstrong, with Ryan Gosling (La La Land) in the lead role. Corey Stoll (Ant-Man) will play Buzz Aldrin, with Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Netflix’s Bloodline) as Deke Slayton and Claire Foy (Season of the Witch, Netflix’s The Crown) as Armstrong’s wife, Janet Shearon; the rest of the cast is still to be determined. Production will begin the end of October and last through January.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaRyan Gosling

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Movie Reviews
  • 22 Aug
  • 0
Boy Erased to Materialize in Atlanta

Boy Erased to Materialize in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 22 Aug
  • 0
Neil Armstrong Biopic Lands in Atlanta

Neil Armstrong Biopic Lands in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 22 Aug
  • 0
One Weekend, Two Atlanta Drummers Gone

One Weekend, Two Atlanta Drummers Gone

News Leak
  • 20 Aug
  • 0
Cindy Wilson Signs with Kill Rock Stars

Cindy Wilson Signs with Kill Rock Stars

News Leak
  • 20 Aug
  • 0
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

Movie Reviews
  • 19 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top