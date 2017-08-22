Neil Armstrong Biopic Lands in Atlanta

Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) will film his next picture in the Atlanta area. Based on the biography by James Hansen, First Man will tell the story of astronaut Neil Armstrong, with Ryan Gosling (La La Land) in the lead role. Corey Stoll (Ant-Man) will play Buzz Aldrin, with Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Netflix’s Bloodline) as Deke Slayton and Claire Foy (Season of the Witch, Netflix’s The Crown) as Armstrong’s wife, Janet Shearon; the rest of the cast is still to be determined. Production will begin the end of October and last through January.