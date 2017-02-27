Honey_Series

Because No One Asked For It: Honey 4

Apparently two direct-to-DVD sequels to 2003’s glorified music video Honey were not enough, as Honey 4 is in the works and, being that Atlanta is the rap and hoochie club capitol of America, this one’s coming here to film. Actually, I have no idea if any of that figured into it, or even if Bille Woodruff – the dimwitted music vid director behind the first three dance choreography tales – is demeaning himself any further by being involved. No info on cast or anything of the sort, either. But local crew workers are being hired for the thing, and we’re petitioning for it to be subtitled Honey I Shrunk the Budget.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

